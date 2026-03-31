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Nashville Noticias journalist files documents to advance case in federal court

ICE-Reporter-Arrested
AP
This image provided by Nashville Noticias shows Estefany Rodriguez Florez, a reporter for the Spanish-language news outlet who has done stories critical of ICE and was arrested during a traffic stop Wednesday, March 4, 2026, reporting at work. (Nashville Noticias via AP)
ICE-Reporter-Arrested
Posted

Nashville Noticias journalist Estefany Rodríguez has filed documents to advance her case in federal court.

Rodríguez has filed a first-person sworn declaration of her arrest and detention as well as a response to the government’s assertion that her habeas corpus case is now moot.

She also filed a motion to conduct discovery.

"Her own declaration alleges facts beyond the scope of the mootness question," her filing reads. "Those additional facts lend support to her separately filed Motion for Discovery, which shows that her claims are not merely plausible but are also substantial, and that good cause exists for granting discovery."

In her motion for discovery, she states that ICE has "offered neither evidence nor a consistent explanation justifying ICE’s arbitrary and abusive treatment of Rodriguez.

Her legal team also argues that the case is not moot because she must "report wherever and whenever ICE demands."

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.

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