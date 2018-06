Nashville Officer Injured While Arresting Suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - An officer with the Metro Nashville Police Department has been recovering after he said a man tried to strangle him in East Nashville.

The officer caught Randy Edwards in McFerrin Park after the park was closed. Edwards allegedly smelled like alcohol and was slurring his words.

That’s when the officer reportedly saw a liquor bottle in Edwards’ pants and then found a crack pipe in his pocket.

When the officer tried to arrest Edwards, he said Edwards tackled him, put him in a headlock, and started punching him.

Eventually, Edwards put his hands up and let the officer handcuff him. The officer reported he had cuts and bruises all over his body and swelling on his face.

Edwards has been facing felony charges.