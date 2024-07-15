Nashville officer shot in leg while attempting to arrest murder suspect

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Metro Nashville Police officer has been shot in the leg while attempting to arrest a murder suspect.
Police were looking for 31-year-old Miqueal Williams at Skyline Ridge Apartments. During the attempted arrest, police say both the officer and Williams were injured. Both are currently being treated at Skyline hospital.
Williams was indicted with a first degree murder charge in the shooting of 32-year-old Samual Edwards Jr. Edwards was killed on March 4th, 2024 at an apartment complex on Buena Vista Pike.
We currently have a crew at the scene. As soon as we have more information, we will update this story.
