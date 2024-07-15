Nashville officer shot in leg while attempting to arrest murder suspect

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Metro Nashville Police officer has been shot in the leg while attempting to arrest a murder suspect.

Police were looking for 31-year-old Miqueal Williams at Skyline Ridge Apartments. During the attempted arrest, police say both the officer and Williams were injured. Both are currently being treated at Skyline hospital.

Metro Nashville Police Miqueal Williams

Williams was indicted with a first degree murder charge in the shooting of 32-year-old Samual Edwards Jr. Edwards was killed on March 4th, 2024 at an apartment complex on Buena Vista Pike.

Kelsey Gibbs / WTVF Police are gathered in the parking lot of a Madison apartment complex after reports of an officer shot in the leg on July 15, 2024, in Madison, Tenn.

We currently have a crew at the scene. As soon as we have more information, we will update this story.