Nashville opens cold weather shelter on New Year's night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For those in the unhoused community, Nashville will open its shelters Monday night for a warm place to go.

The shelter will open from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. at 3230 Brick Church Pike.

Couples and pets are welcome. Pets must be crated.

Those needing to get out of the cold are asked to first seek shelter at the Nashville Rescue Mission and Room In The Inn.

For shelter alerts, text the word NashvilleWinter to 84483 to get text alerts every time Metro opens the Extreme Cold Weather Overflow Shelter.

You can also visit Nashville.gov/Homeless where the alert bar will notify you of the shelter opening.