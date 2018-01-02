Nashville Opens More Emergency Cold Shelters

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Nashville has opened more emergency shelters to help people stay warm during dangerously cold temperatures.

The city was operating at Level 3 of its Cold Weather Plan – the most intense level and it was only activated three times last winter.

Tonight, 1/1, we are operating at Level 3 of the Cold Weather Plan. The Mission campuses & Room in the Inn will offer additional beds. Metro will open an overflow shelter at 6PM at East Park Community Center, 700 Woodland St., open through 8AM on 1/2. Mobile unit on site for pets — Megan Barry (@MayorMeganBarry) January 1, 2018

An overflow shelter at the East Park Community Center opened at 6 p.m. Monday and would stay open until 8 a.m. Tuesday. There's a mobile unit on site for pets.

Level 3 also means The Mission campuses and Room in the Inn would offer additional beds.

The city intensified outreach efforts overnight to get people off the streets and into shelters.

A decision would be made later this morning about a shelter for Wednesday night.