Nashville Opera brings Stephen King's 'The Shining' to stage Oct. 9 and 11

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Opera is preparing to present Stephen King's horror classic "The Shining."

This marks another creative adaptation as opera companies nationwide work to attract new audiences after years of declining attendance.

The production represents the opera's continued efforts to remain relevant and introduce the art form to audiences who might not typically attend traditional performances. Cast member Robert Wesley Mason said Nashville Opera has consistently shown it "truly, truly cares about its audience."

Opera companies have faced significant challenges over the past two decades in part due to world events like 9/11, the 2008 economic crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Opera has struggled with feeling relevant in these last decades," said Anya Matanovic, who plays Wendy Torrance.

"9/11 gave us a bit of a hit, economically," Mason said. "But then in '08, obviously, really, really gave us a hit."

"While there was recovery, we've never really quite gotten back to the numbers that we would see even if we're counting for inflation," Mason said.

According to Opera America's Annual Field Report, opera companies noted a 28% average drop in attendance from 2000 to 2010. Despite these challenges, companies have found ways to adapt and remain creative while maintaining authenticity.

"And now we have a new production with pretty much a full orchestra again and treating it with the utmost respect and love," Mason said.

However, there are encouraging signs for the industry's future. The opera has seen significant growth in new attendees following the pandemic.

"We have seen, post 2020, record breaking attendance for new attendees," Mason said. "For people who have never been to opera before."

The Nashville Opera's performance of "The Shining" will take place on October 9 and 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center.

