Nashville Opera singers to perform alongside actors with disabilities in The Sound of Music production

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — In order to present one of the most famous musicals of all time, two major middle Tennessee performing groups are combining forces. The way it's including performers is something pretty great.

"My favorite thing about going out on stage is it's a rush!" said Claire Paschal.

She took the stage in a full nun's habit next to scene cohort Ana-Lise Wadatz. Wadatz is an actress with down syndrome.

"I thought you were both playing nuns!" I told the two, catching them backstage.

Paschal was wearing a sparkling formal dress.

"I did too!" Paschal laughed.

"You're wearing a fancy dress," Wadatz added.

"A fancy dress and then back to the nunnery for me!"

Paschal had a scene as a party guest. There are quick costume changes, the usual showbiz stuff.

"I guess I didn't behave myself, I don't know," Paschal said. "I got sent back to the nuns!"

Paschal is one of the singers with Nashville Opera. That group is rehearsing a show alongside the actors of Backlight Productions. Backlight works with performers with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

"Now, do you sing opera?" I asked Wadatz.

"Yes!"

"Very well," Paschal added.

"Is this Sister Act?" I asked them.

"I don't know! You tell me!" Wadatz said.

"That's nunsense, isn't it?" Paschal told her. "No, The Sound of Music!"

Wadatz and Paschal have been working together since March. Paschal has learned of Wadatz's fandom of something.

"Diet Coke!" Wadatz said.

"Yes!"

"You like Diet Coke?"

"I love Diet Coke."

"You've been performing with Backlight at least twelve shows, right?" Paschal continued, asking Wadatz. "What was your first show, do you remember?"

"Romeo and Juliet. [Romeo was the] tallest!"

"Tall Romeo?"

"He died on the ground!"

"Spoiler alert!"

The shows are being held Saturday and Sunday at the Soli Deo Center at Christ Presbyterian Academy.

Yes, the thrill of the stage, the Diet Coke breaks, for Paschal and Wadatz, those are a few of their favorite things. Maybe this show brings another favorite thing; taking part in something with a true spirit of inclusion. A show that can do that? There's nun better.

For more on Backlight Productions and ticket information for The Sound of Music, visit here.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.