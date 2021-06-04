Nashville Opera to return to the stage for the first time in more than a year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — After an intermission that lasted more than a year, the Nashville Opera is preparing to return to the stage for a live performance of Cinderella.

It will mark the first time the Nashville Opera has ever performed at Ascend Amphitheater. Final rehearsals are currently underway now at the Noah Liff Opera Center.

"During the pandemic, as a singer you felt like a racehorse stuck in a stall," said Jonathan Beyer, who is playing Dandini in Cinderella. "It's been nice to run free."

Safety remains a top priority as performers prepare for the upcoming show. Everyone must wear masks during rehearsals, get their temperature checked, and keep a safe distance from others. For singers, it has required some adjustments.

"We've been doing the rehearsals wearing masks, which has been a new sensation for me," said Beyer. "Each time I gasp for a big operatic breath, I just inhale a lot of material."

Cinderella will feature the music of Rossini, but the sets and costumes will reflect the beach party movies of the 1960's. While the opera will be performed in Italian, there will be large screens that feature the English translation of the lyrics. The show's stage director said it is a fun, light-hearted show that the entire family can enjoy.

"I think people are hungry for some kind of communal experience," said John Hoomes, the Stage Director for Cinderella. "I took for granted this could all be taken away so quickly."

The Nashville Opera worked with the Metro Health Department to ensure audience members would stay safe the night of the show. The audience at Ascend Amphitheater will be limited to 1500 people, and seating would be arranged in pods to allow for social distancing. People are also asked to wear masks while entering and exiting the facility. Performers will wear microphones to ensure everyone in attendance can hear the music.

The Nashville Opera will perform Cinderella on June 12 at 7:30 p.m. For more information on tickets visit: https://www.nashvilleopera.org/