Nashville organization sends relief to victims of Kentucky floods

NASHVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — More than a dozen people so far have died, including children. Many more are still unaccounted for because of the flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

Search and rescue teams have been in full force, including help from agencies here in Nashville.

The Church of Christ Disaster Relief Efforts is sending three trucks that will head toward some of the highest flooding areas by Monday.

Two truckloads are scheduled to leave by Friday tonight.

The Church of Christ Disaster Relief Efforts has been helping victims affected by disasters since 1990 and staff said they stay ready and prepared.

"At eight o'clock, we had no trucks going out, and by 10, I had three trucks going out," said Mike Lewis, executive director with the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort. "So, we're loading the trucks right now. And the first one is going to Hazard, Kentucky, to the Lothair Church of Christ."

According to the American Red Cross, more than 25,000 Kentucky residents are without power, along with 12,000 homes in a boil water advisory.

There were between 20 to 30 water rescues Thursday across the region, and volunteers will continue to focus on that.

"We've been doing this for over 30 years. And what you're seeing behind us, this is our rack of everything that goes on one trailer and the value of those goods. Retail price is about $70,000," Lewis said.

Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency in the affected counties, saying this is "One of the worst and most devastating events in Kentucky’s history."

But help is on its way.

The Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort building has an entire warehouse filed with pre-packaged boxes full of necessities, bottled water, infant care and more.

"Monday morning at 10 o'clock, we're going to pack these family food boxes again. We'll pack 1,500 of them. It will take all the volunteers, and we have over 200 volunteers here," Lewis said. "It will take them about an hour and a half to pack 1,500 of them. And so that will give us another five truckloads."

Lewis says monetary donations are the best way to help their mission.

