Nashville organization set to pack 230,000 meals for those facing food insecurity on 9/11

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Food insecurity is a big issue in Metro Nashville. Thousands of families and individuals wonder where their next meal will come from. The nonprofit organization 9/11 Day wants to help ease that burden today by packing up thousands of meals in observance of the 9/11 anniversary.

Today, volunteers from all over Nashville will pack more than 230,000 meals for those in need. The healthy, non-perishable portions will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank for people and families at risk of hunger in Nashville.

Organizers say this couldn't come at a better time. One in four people face food insecurity every day.

That's up from 20% in 2022. This is the first year the meal pack will happen in Nashville for 9/11 Day and it's one of 18 similar events organized across the country. Volunteers will pack more than 6 million meals as a part of Feeding America's Hunger Action Month. It's now the largest day of service to help those who go without.

Nashville’s event will take place at Belmont University's Curb Event Center at 9 a.m. There will also be a special opening ceremony at noon.

As many as 20,000 volunteers are expected to participate in these Meal Packs nationwide. Nashville Mayor John Cooper will be in attendance along with Fire Chief William Swan, and singer Darryl Worley who will perform his 9/11 anthem Have you Forgotten. Organizers say they'll never forget those who go hungry.