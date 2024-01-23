Nashville organizations holding survivor resource fair for those impacted by December's tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — It's only been just over a month since tornadoes destroyed homes and claimed the lives of 7 people in Middle Tennessee. For those impacted it only feels like yesterday and the road to recovery hasn't been easy.

Today, there's a survivor assistance event happening in Madison for anyone who still needs help.

Resources have been tough to come by for more than a week because FEMA sites were closed due to the snow. That's left a lot of families stuck during another weather emergency.

Tonight's resource fair is organized by the Nashville VOAD which (Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster). There will be free meals given out and resources to help those impacted move forward to rebuild not only their homes, but their lives.

It will take place at the Cornerstone Church on West Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison- where three people died during the tornadoes. Organizers say they will have information on how to register for both FEMA and local assistance.

Meals will be given out at 5 p.m. and there will be an informational program and resources set up from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Help is still needed. Hands on Nashville also needs volunteers for tonight's event, especially Spanish speakers. You can go to hon.org to sign up.