Nashville organizations look to help those experiencing homelessness during dangerous heat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With these temperatures, advocates for people experiencing homelessness are sending out an urgent message. Help people in the way you can.

What could sound better today than a tall glass of a cold drink and somewhere to sit and just escape the heat outside? For many today, that just isn't an option.

About 2,000 people are experiencing homelessness in Nashville.

"I know. It's brutal," Haley Childress said, speaking about the heat.

She spoke while standing next to a box truck carrying supplies.

"We have ice cold water. We have some pre-made water bottles. Some towels in ice water," she listed. "We've been bringing sunscreen every week."

Haley's with People Loving Nashville, which is bringing things to people living homeless.

"We just hear how unbearable it is," she said. "Everyone is needing some relief."

The Contributor accepts donations of water for them to hand out to their newspaper vendors. Places like the Nashville Rescue Mission also have a water drop-off and encourage people to come there. Organizations like Open Table Nashville and People Loving Nashville said to give money and gift cards so people can go inside a place, buy something to eat and stay out of the heat a while.

"Bring frozen water bottles in your car and as soon as you see people on the street, just pass them to them," said Haley.

Haley said this is work that matters to people experiencing homelessness.

"Oh, that's heaven," a woman experiencing homelessness said, dabbing her neck with a cold, wet towel. "You can't find enough shade. Very hot. I'm really worried someone's going to pass out of sun stroke. The older people in the camp are who I'm worried about. I'm so thankful for you guys."