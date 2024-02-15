Nashville organizations plan rally for coming weeks to rally lawmakers to address litter and waste

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Litter can be frustrating to see in our hometowns. Nashville organizations say it's a bigger issue than you may think. They want lawmakers to do their part and pass a new bill they think could solve the problem.

Groups like The Sierra Club, TN Environmental Council, and TN Conservation Center are going to Capitol Hill on February 28th to try to rally lawmakers to pass the Tennessee Wast Reduction and Recycling Act. The bill was created by Senator Heidi Campbell.

It would require sellers, distributors, and importers of certain packaging materials to take actions to keep that packaging from becoming litter. The bill also creates penalties for companies. The first violation would be a civil penalty of $5,000 for the first day the violation happens and then fifteen hundred dollars for every additional day it continues. Additional violations would cost even more.

Organizations say they see the problem first-hand, and something has to be done about it.

"Majority of the construction debris, food waste, and cardboard that is seen as the highest contributor in the landfills is not just haphazardly coming in and dropping in the community. This is intentional. So we have to hold people, the production-makers, as we're holding community members,” said Jaffee Judah with Recycle Reinvest.

Judah made the statement in a Facebook video.

Sponsors have been added to the bill this week.