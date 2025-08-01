Nashville paint therapy offers messy alternative to traditional stress relief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville woman is using her psychology background to help people heal through paint therapy, but not in the way you might expect.

TheraPaint Studio offers a unique approach to therapy, where making a mess is the whole point.

"What's the messiest thing I could do?! And it was throwing paint," said Jackie Laurian Long, founder of TheraPaint Studio.

Located in Nashville's Music Row, TheraPaint provides a therapeutic escape where visitors can splatter, throw and play with paint in a judgment-free environment.

"It's like a distant cousin of a rage room," Long said.

But unlike rage rooms where people break things, this focuses on breaking emotional barriers. The concept isn't about creating beautiful artwork – it's about the emotional release that comes from the process.

"What we're doing differently here is that it's not about the art – it's about the artist," Long said.

She created this unique therapy outlet after facing her own struggles. What began as a small project has evolved into a full-fledged therapeutic practice.

"It started in my garage and has now evolved into this," Long said.

TheraPaint offers a rare opportunity for adults to reconnect with childlike freedom in a world that often demands perfection.

"You're kind of stepping back into something that you used to have childlike wonder about but as an adult, it kind of breaks down that barrier that allows for you to make a mess," Long said.

One of the most unique aspects is that participants don't keep their creations. This approach removes the pressure to create something visually appealing.

"Because we compost the entire work, you do not get to take it with you. It allows for the freedom to make it ugly. Make it messy. Not perfect it. Not have to have an end result that you're proud of," Long said.

The therapy room becomes a safe space where chaos and color can coexist without judgment.

"That is what therapy is all about – is getting through something, being able to get far enough away from it and look back and say – oh yeah I needed to go through this to learn from this," Long said.

Want to check it out for yourself? Click here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.