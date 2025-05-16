Nashville panel brings together families to share experiences and drive social change

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Family members of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tyre Nichols, and other high-profile cases took the stage in Nashville, sharing how losing their loved ones at the hands of law enforcement has changed their lives forever.

The relatives gathered at Fairfield Baptist Church to share their loss and build solidarity by speaking about systemic violence.

Stevante Clark, whose brother Stephon Clark was an unarmed man shot and killed by police in Sacramento, California, spoke about organized solidarity, the importance of uncomfortable conversations, and the power of voting.

"I am the brother of Stephon Clark, who was killed in my grandmother's backyard," Clarke said."These people had children, they had families, they had loved ones."

He also explained the distinction between justice and accountability from the perspective of affected families.

"When people think of what justice is, they think of that, but for us it is more like our family being here, accountability is them officers who killed our loved ones being fired, charged, and convicted, and that fight is a fight everyday that fight does not stop," Clarke said.

Sheryl Huff with the National Action Network in Tennessee felt the emotional weight of the messages shared inside the church.

"I saw it, I saw the pain come up, I saw the tears in their eyes, I heard them cry. They didn't have to say anything, but I felt it," Huff said.

The event, titled "Where Do We Go From Here," addressed questions about the next steps in their fight towards social justice.

"That we have to come together as a community and bring resources, and we have to stop waiting for somebody to give it to us," said Huff.

The National Action Network also held a charity ball at Rocketown. Organizers described it as a chance to shine a light on critical social justice issues and inspire change.

With the panel happening in Tennessee, data from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows officer-involved shootings are actually down across the state this year.

So far in 2025, the TBI has been requested to investigate 19 shootings involving law enforcement. Six of those were in Middle Tennessee.

The latest incident occurred in Nashville when a man wanted for attempted murder was shot and killed by officers on Division Street.

These numbers represent a slight decrease compared to recent years. Around this time in 2024, the TBI was investigating 20 officer-involved shootings. In 2023, they were overseeing 29 investigations.

The National Action Network continues to host events across the country focused on building community solidarity and creating pathways for meaningful change. For more information about how to get involved, visit their website.

Have you participated in community discussions about social justice? We want to hear your perspective on how communities can heal and move forward. Share your story by emailing Kim.Rafferty@NewsChannel5.com.

This story was reported by me and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.