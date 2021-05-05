Watch
Nashville paramedic accused of killing wife, father-in-law in Clarksville

Posted at 9:39 AM, May 05, 2021
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Nashville paramedic has been accused of shooting and killing his wife and father-in-law in Clarksville.

The Clarksville Police Department said Matthew Konen is facing two counts of first-degree murder for the deaths of Rachel Konen and David Rodgers, who were killed in late January. Konen was arrested this week and has been booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

Konen has been employed as a paramedic with the Nashville Fire Department since March of 2017. Department spokesman Joseph Pleasant said they are aware of the charges and Konen has been reassigned to an alternative duty that does not involve working with the public or responding to incidents as the investigation is ongoing.

