Nashville parking meters will be enforced 24/7 starting in February

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Historically, Music City hasn't been known for pricey parking. Starting next month, that could change.

The Metro Transportation and Parking Commission voted in December to enforce parking prices downtown 24/7, meaning parking will no longer be free on nights and weekends.

Feeding the meter is about to be a thing of the past in downtown Nashville.

Metro Council voted to replace all old parking meters with new, Smart ones.

The City plans to install new smart meters, which you can use from your cellphone.

"Parking was always so easy here. You can always drive around. Just a couple of, you know, 5-10 minutes at the most, and there would always be the parking fairy to bless you. I guess not anymore," said Dottie Escue, a local musician.

The look of the meters isn't the only thing changing.

"If I'm going downtown to park somewhere to go into an establishment to spend money, I don't feel like I need to come out to a ticket or a boot on my car and just spend more money," said Brooks Robinson.

Starting next month, NDOT Director Diana Alarcon said the meters on the street will no longer be free at night and on weekends.

"We will plan on starting to go live on the citation side of the house next month, with the 24/7, and I want to do what I call a 'soft approach,'" said Alacron.

She said parking enforcement will issues warnings at first.

Eliminating those free nights and weekends will likely mean just over $200,000 in extra revenue every year for the city.

"This is a revenue stream that can support infrastructure and improvements for Metro Nashville/Davidson County, with the way these dollars are all going to be earmarked to allow us toward transportation and parking improvements," Alacron said.

Some people say eliminating the free parking will mean folks could stop coming downtown.

"I think we all feel it's a deterrent to our audience — to folks who've got to pay that extra 10 bucks, you know, for parking," said Tom Huebner.

The city will also add street meters to new locations across the downtown area next month.

These spots are currently marked for parking but are free.

Metro Council