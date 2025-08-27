Nashville pastor invests in youth and community development to create economic opportunities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville ZIP code 37208 includes diverse neighborhoods from Germantown to North Nashville, an area that some reports say has one of the highest incarceration rates in the country.

A recent study found that 14% of individuals born within that ZIP code between 1980 and 1986 were incarcerated. The startling statistic sparked many community initiatives. While there's plenty of growth and development today, one local leader is focused on investing in people — specifically giving young people hope.

Pastor Sam Kirk moved to Nashville nearly 40 years ago. Back then, things looked different, but he quickly started investing in his community with his nonprofit Youth About Business.

"Often we look at our students or our young people, and they are, they're tremendously bright young people in underserved communities," Kirk said.

"37208 is neighboring. We're sitting in 37218, and then 37207 is another neighboring. All three of those ZIP codes have been noted for high incarceration rates, high recidivism rates," Kirk said.

But that report sparked new community action. Kirk wants to provide kids in North Nashville an opportunity that takes them beyond these numbers.

"What we would love to do is say, how do you create a different pathway for young people to be able to see that their lives they can achieve much," Kirk said. "And I think that that has to come by changing the narrative of opportunity and here's access to capital to help you go and do better in your life."

When Kirk isn't mentoring youth, his investment company is helping transform Bordeaux — once underserved, now on the rise.

"We are sitting in the building that's offering access," Kirk said.

The Legacy is Bordeaux's first three-story building, built through the collaboration of churches, organizations, and residents.

"Before this building, healthcare was not in this area. Once we've got the lease signed, we have a diagnostic center on the bottom floor, and then National Healthcare Center is on the second floor, all the primary care," Kirk said.

Now, more housing and a rooftop restaurant are also on the way.

Metro's Office of Impact has secured a $100,000 grant to support small businesses in communities like Buchanan, Jefferson, Bordeaux, and Nolensville Pike.

"We'll find small businesses that need, you know, loans, and we'll help those businesses get technically sound, technically structured, and then actually get a chance to have some access to, you know, an initial grant or an initial fund," Kirk said.

As president of the Bordeaux Business Coalition, Kirk says that money will spark microlending and fund local dreams.

"I think over the next three to five years, you're going to see a very strong growth pattern out here," Kirk said.

These partnerships include city leaders and community groups to breathe new life into commercial corridors like Jefferson Street, Buchanan, Bordeaux and Nolensville Pike — expanding access to capital and shaping policies that open the door to entrepreneurship and economic mobility.

Funded by the Truist Foundation, Living Cities is putting $500,000 to work in five Southeastern cities, including Nashville and Memphis. The goal is to back local solutions that help small businesses grow and create new career pathways through the Breaking Barriers to Business program.

This story was reported on-air and written by Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.