Nashville pastors begs Roasted shooting suspect to turn himself in

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An Easter celebration turned into a nightmare when gunfire erupted at a popular Nashville restaurant, "Roasted Salemtown," leaving one dead and several injured.

The incident, which took place on Sunday afternoon, shocked the community and sparked a manhunt for the suspected shooter, Anton Rucker.

According to police, the violence unfolded following an argument between two men inside the restaurant located on Garfield Street. Eyewitnesses described a chaotic scene as Rucker allegedly opened fire during the Sunday brunch hours, causing panic and chaos among those inside.

Tragically, one of the victims, identified as Allen Beachem, 33, succumbed to his injuries. Meanwhile, the search for Rucker intensified, with the community urging him to surrender himself.

Community leaders, including Reverend Enoch Fuzz, expressed shock and grief over the incident. Reverend Fuzz, who has known Rucker since childhood, appealed to him to "do the right thing" and turn himself in. However, Rucker's criminal history, including prior convictions for aggravated assault and drug charges, raised concerns about his potential danger.

“This is a tragedy,” Fuzz said. Let me tell you, I pray for him. I pray for the victims too. I care about them too. I'm sorry for the hurt that everybody is having right now. And at the end of the day, there are three sides to every story.”

Rucker is now on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list for this homicide.

The owner of Roasted Salemtown, Ericka Fizer, released a statement expressing condolences to the victims and their families.

Prayers for the Roasted Salemtown family and the Nashville Community



Dear Roasted Family and Nashville Community,



We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred Easter Sunday at Roasted Salemtown.



Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, and everyone affected by this senseless act of violence. We are cooperating and trusting authorities as they continue the investigation of this heinous crime.



We stand with Mayor O'Connell, Councilman Jacob Kupin, and the City of Nashville in combating the gun violence in our community. Our Roasted family will continue our commitment to supporting our community and providing an authentic cultural dining experience.



We will be working closely with local authorities and community leaders to understand how we can prevent such tragedies in the future and to ensure the safety and well-being of our community.



Together, we will heal and build a stronger, more resilient community.



If you were at our establishment during this tragic event, we encourage you to reach out to the Metro Police Department Family Intervention Program (615-862-7773) for assistance in healthily processing this event. Also, for those who are looking for support as you process trauma, we encourage you to connect with PACEs Connections or any mental health professional. Ericka Chef E Fizer Owner, Head Chef