Nashville pays tribute to heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne died Tuesday at 76, leaving behind a legacy that shaped generations of musicians and fans. The Grammy Award winner sold more than 100 million records throughout his career.

Bridgestone Arena joined venues across the country in paying tribute to the rock icon who performed in Nashville multiple times over his decades-long career.

Coldplay performed at Nissan Stadium on Tuesday night and dedicated the show to the music legend. Chris Martin played "Changes" by Black Sabbath on the piano.

At Madame Tussauds in Nashville, Osbourne's wax figure has become a memorial site as fans gather to remember the Black Sabbath frontman.

"What I see is an innovator and a musician second to none, and a human being that made it through an incredible amount of trials that many other people, like I said, don't make it through," said Dan Lamaestra.

Fans like Lamaestra are feeling the loss deeply. They grew up on Osbourne's hits — including collaborations that continue to resonate decades later.

"I was also thinking of a great hit that he wrote with Lita Ford. I think it's 'Close My Eyes Forever' — This song that he just wrote with the great and wonderful and legendary Lita Ford," Lamaestra said.

Osbourne helped pioneer heavy metal with Black Sabbath's 1969 debut. He performed on Nashville stages from the Municipal Auditorium and Starwood Amphitheater to Bridgestone Arena.

Parts of his "Blizzard of Ozz" album were recorded inside the legendary Enactron Trailer — now featured in the Musicians Hall of Fame.

"My dad's a big fan, and I grew up listening to Black Sabbath, and I still like Black Sabbath. I really like him," said Hannah Scalf.

Just weeks ago, Osbourne reunited with his bandmates for a farewell show in his hometown of Birmingham, England.

"I heard it this morning," said Scalf. "I was actually devastated because I saw his show a couple of weeks ago. His last show. It was so sad I saw this morning."

Now, his wax figure in Nashville serves as a tribute to the icon who shaped a genre and inspired generations.

"He lived out his dream, and he left a legacy. He left a gigantic legacy for musicians of all stripes everywhere, and every musician I know has been influenced by not only him and his music, but I'll see the musicians that came that came after him," said Lamaestra.

Beyond his musical career, Osbourne and his family were also known for their hit reality television show "The Osbournes," which aired in the early 2000s on MTV.

Osbourne revealed in 2020 that he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, a movement disorder affecting the nervous system that gets worse over time.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.