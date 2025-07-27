Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nashville pedestrian killed in early morning collision on Gallatin Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say a 41-year-old Nashville man died after being struck by a vehicle while walking on Gallatin Pike South early Sunday morning.

Rustin Needer was walking in the roadway in the 1300 block of Gallatin Pike South when he was hit by a northbound Buick Encore just before 2 a.m.

The driver stopped at the scene and spoke with responding officers. Needer died at the scene.

Investigators learned from a family member that Needer had called to say he was walking home after his vehicle broke down on Gallatin Pike near Briley Parkway.

