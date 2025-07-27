Nashville pedestrian killed in early morning collision on Gallatin Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say a 41-year-old Nashville man died after being struck by a vehicle while walking on Gallatin Pike South early Sunday morning.

Rustin Needer was walking in the roadway in the 1300 block of Gallatin Pike South when he was hit by a northbound Buick Encore just before 2 a.m.

The driver stopped at the scene and spoke with responding officers. Needer died at the scene.

Investigators learned from a family member that Needer had called to say he was walking home after his vehicle broke down on Gallatin Pike near Briley Parkway.

If you have more information about this story, please email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.