Nashville planning in-person 4th of July celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The city of Nashville is planning an in-person Fourth of July celebration, according to Mayor John Cooper.

His office is working with the Convention and Visitors Corporation on the event, which will include live music and fireworks. Brad Paisely will headline the downtown show, and more performers will be announced closer to time.

Cooper said the celebration is made possible by the increasing rate of COVID vaccinations.

"Several more months of the same success and growing availability of the vaccine will help us prepare for a safe and successful summer hospitality season," Cooper shared on Twitter.

The city canceled last year's July 4th event as COVID cases soared. News Channel 5 aired the "Let Freedom Sing" special to honor healthcare workers, first responders and frontline workers. You can watch it here.