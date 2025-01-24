Nashville police arrest 6 students accused of making school threats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Police Department has arrested six students in the last two days for making threats against Metro schools.

On Friday, police arrested 3 male students including two 13-year-olds and a 14-year-old. On Thursday, they arrested two 12-year-olds and a high school junior.

Metro police said they have seen an increase in social media threats following the shooting at Antioch High School on Wednesday that killed a 16-year-old girl.

Here are the arrests police have made:



A 7 th grader at Valor Flagship Academy made threats against Valor, Thurgood Marshall Middle School and John F. Kennedy Middle School. He admitted to making the threats to “scare” other students in his class.

A 13-year-old Haynes Middle School student posted an Instagram story threatening to shoot up multiple other area schools. He was found to have a history of making school threats.

A 14-year-old H.G. Hill Middle School student was found to have sent a photo of a gun to another student. Multiple other students also came forward to school staff stating the student made threats to them that he was planning to shoot up the school.

An 11 th grader at Knowledge Academy became upset after his backpack was taken due to it not being clear which is the school’s policy. He said that if his headphones were missing he threatened “Antioch part two”. He was immediately removed from class. A search of him and his backpack found nothing concerning;

The FBI was notified of a threat against Antioch High School and Hillsboro High School posted on Instagram. FBI agents and MNPD Rapid School Safety Team officers responded to Dupont Tyler Middle School where they interviewed a 12-year-old male suspect who admitted to posting the story;

A 12-year-old 6th grader at Apollo Middle School threatened to shoot four of his classmates around dismissal time, showing one of them a picture of a gun.

All six of the students are facing charges of making a threat of mass violence in Juvenile Court. Police say school threats are taken very seriously and anyone caught making them will be prosecuted.

