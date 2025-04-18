Nashville police asking for witnesses to come forward after deadly Demonbreun crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville police are now asking for the public's help in a deadly crash that killed two in early April in the Gulch.
Police said George Chaney was arrested at the scene when a Jeep collided with a Toyota van passenger cab. Witnesses said the van had the green light. Kirk Granfors, 64, and his wife, Kathy Granfors, 68, of Jacksonville, Florida, died. A GoFundMe has now been set up for their families.
Chaney was the only one at the scene from the Jeep, police said. They are trying to determine who was driving the vehicle. Chaney was arrested for a parole violation after he attempted to run from the scene on foot, but couldn't because of his injuries.
Officers said bystander video or photos could help. Chaney hasn't yet been charged with further in connection with the wreck.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
The line ''see something, say something" took on new meaning recently in Bowling Green. Two alert neighbors helped tip police to stolen Corvettes from the nearby assembly plant. That led law enforcement to find 8 stolen Corvettes worth over $1 million. We may all be able to learn a little lesson from this.
-Lelan Statom