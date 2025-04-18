Watch Now
Nashville police asking for witnesses to come forward after deadly Demonbreun crash

Metro Nashville Police Department
Police are trying to find who was driving this Jeep as it relates to a crash on Demonbreun Street in early April 2025.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville police are now asking for the public's help in a deadly crash that killed two in early April in the Gulch.

Police said George Chaney was arrested at the scene when a Jeep collided with a Toyota van passenger cab. Witnesses said the van had the green light. Kirk Granfors, 64, and his wife, Kathy Granfors, 68, of Jacksonville, Florida, died. A GoFundMe has now been set up for their families.

Chaney was the only one at the scene from the Jeep, police said. They are trying to determine who was driving the vehicle. Chaney was arrested for a parole violation after he attempted to run from the scene on foot, but couldn't because of his injuries.

Officers said bystander video or photos could help. Chaney hasn't yet been charged with further in connection with the wreck.

