Nashville police believe shooting suspect used dating app as a part of a robbery scheme

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Isaiah Burr was brought into custody Wednesday in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, following a coordinated effort between the MNPD Fugitives Unit and local police in Hopkinsville.

Detectives had an arrest warrant for Burr, 20, for the shooting Saturday night that critically injured Chanya Sherill, 20, on Dickerson Pike.

Burr is believed to be utilizing a dating app profile to contact women as a part of a robbery scheme, police said.

Officers found Sherill lying on the ground outside the driver’s seat of a white 2014 Chevrolet Cruz after it crashed into the Bank of America building on Saturday.

Sherill was unresponsive and taken to Skyline Medical Center. While doctors were treating her injuries, they discovered a gunshot wound to her head. She is currently in critical condition on life support.

"The most important thing to remember is it's not the victim's fault. If you experience violence related to somebody you met on a dating app, it is not your fault," said Kathy Walsh, the executive director of the Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic violence and Sexual Assault.

She said dating apps are popular but people need to be safe.

"If they press you to give them personal information in the very beginning of this online texting each other, never give anybody any personal information; from your home address to where you work."

Burr faces an attempted criminal homicide charge in Nashville. He also has active, outstanding warrants in Indiana and Kentucky.

RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) has dating app safety tips on its website to help.