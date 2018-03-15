Police Called To Murder Suspect's Residence

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police confirmed they have surrounded the Antioch residence of a man suspected of killing his girlfriend.  

Metro Nashville Police were called to a home on Rural Hill Road early Thursday morning after receiving a tip that Matthew Luther McGinnis may be hiding out there. 

The 35-year-old was named a suspect in the shooting death of his girlfriend, 39-year-old Nicole Lee Stephens.

Stephens’ adult son found her body Tuesday after reporting her missing earlier in the day. He had last spoken to his mother by phone on Friday.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call 615-742-7463. 

