Nashville police confirm a suspect stole a WeGo bus after threatening driver

Metro Nashville Police Department officials confirmed a suspect stole a WeGo bus in the city this afternoon.
Posted at 5:38 PM, Aug 22, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — Metro Nashville Police Department officials confirmed a suspect stole a WeGo Access Ride vehicle in the city this afternoon.

Police said the incident happened around 3 p.m. and officials were able to locate the bus around 4 p.m. around 25th Avenue North and Lacy.

The bus was stolen at the intersection of 25th and Finland and driven less than a mile before stopping. The suspect threatened the bus driver with a fire extinguisher. No commuters were on the bus.

SWAT team members cleared the bus to make sure the suspect was no longer inside. They breached a window and sent a drone in to confirm it was empty.

