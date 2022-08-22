Nashville police confirm a suspect stole a WeGo bus after threatening driver

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department officials confirmed a suspect stole a WeGo Access Ride vehicle in the city this afternoon.

Police said the incident happened around 3 p.m. and officials were able to locate the bus around 4 p.m. around 25th Avenue North and Lacy.

The bus was stolen at the intersection of 25th and Finland and driven less than a mile before stopping. The suspect threatened the bus driver with a fire extinguisher. No commuters were on the bus.

SWAT team members cleared the bus to make sure the suspect was no longer inside. They breached a window and sent a drone in to confirm it was empty.