Nashville police identify suspect in Valley Ridge Apartments shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities issued an arrest warrant for a Nashville man after he allegedly shot and killed a person in the parking lot of Valley Ridge Apartments.

Metro Nashville Police Department officers handled the original incident May 11, when they believe James Marques Smith shot Nicholas Spivey.

Police said the investigation showed Spivey and others were scheduled to meet Smith in the parking lot when the shooting took place. Robbery is a believed motive at this time, with Spivey having more than $3,000 on his person, police said.

Efforts to locate Smith during the past several days have been unsuccessful. He is considered to be armed.

Anyone seeing Smith or knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.