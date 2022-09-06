Watch Now
Nashville police investigate shooting at Kwik Sak gas station

Posted at 7:16 PM, Sep 05, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — At least one person is injured after a shooting at a gas station on Clarksville Pike Monday afternoon.

Metro Nashville police responded to a reported shooting at a Kwik Sak gas station and convenience store in the 3100 block of Clarksville Pike just after 5 p.m.

An unidentified gunshot victim believed to be related to this incident ended up at a nearby hospital but was not taken by ambulance, according to officials at the scene. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

MNPD officers are currently investigating this shooting.

NewsChannel5 will update this article when more information becomes available.

