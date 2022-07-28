Nashville police investigating after juvenile shot in bank parking lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One juvenile was shot and sustained serious injuries after an incident outside Thursday at First Bank on West End Avenue, police said.

A suspect vehicle took off and was described as a dark-colored Toyota Corolla. Police said the shooting happened after a group of four people got into an argument at the bank. The group pulled into the bank in the same car, but had no intention to rob the bank.

Police went into First Bank to interview witnesses.

The suspects are still at large.