Nashville police investigating double homicide near Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department officers are investigating a double homicide between Lincoya Bay Apartments and Percy Priest Lake.

Two men of Hispanic descent were found near a walking path around the lake on the property of the U.S. Corps of Army Engineers. Metro police said they haven't been able to identify either man.

"We need to process this crime scene," said Don Aaron, spokesperson for MNPD. "We will be here for several hours. We are looking to see if this has any gang affiliation. Representatives from the federal government are here. It appears both individuals were shot to death."

Police said they have been canvassing the neighborhood to see if anyone saw anything or had doorbell footage that could prove helpful. MNPD is working with both the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

"We think this happened today," Aaron said. "If anyone saw some people walking back into the woods, call us and let us know."

This is what we know so far about this story. You can check back for updates.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.