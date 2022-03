HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Authorities with the Metro Nashville Police Department reported a 3-year-old child arrived at a local hospital Tuesday with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

TriStar Summit Medical Center received the child after his parents brought him to the emergency room. Police said the child found the gun in her purse.

Currently, an investigation surrounding the incident is underway.

NewsChannel 5 will update this story with more information when it becomes available.