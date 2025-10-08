Nashville police investigating murder of 74-year-old woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a 74-year-old woman found dead inside her North Nashville home Monday morning.

The victim, identified as Harriet Edwards, was discovered just after 9 a.m. at her residence on Chateau Valley Court by a longtime friend who hadn’t heard from her in several days. An autopsy revealed Edwards died from strangulation and blunt force injuries to the head.

Investigators believe the killing occurred between 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, based on entries found in a medical ledger Edwards kept. A neighbor told detectives she last saw Edwards on Friday afternoon.

Police say Edwards lived alone, and her home has been thoroughly processed by MNPD crime scene experts, who are working closely with forensic scientists at the crime lab. Detectives have canvassed the area, asking residents whether they saw anything suspicious on Friday, though no unusual activity has been reported so far.

Authorities are urging anyone who may have seen suspicious persons or vehicles in the Chateau Valley Court or Chateau Valley Drive area last Friday to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

