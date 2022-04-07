Nashville police investigating pedestrian death on Gallatin Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department officers are investigating a pedestrian death on Gallatin Pike in Madison.

The incident happened Wednesday night near the intersection of Due West Avenue. Police identified the pedestrian as Torrell D. Allen, 45, of Nashville.

Investigation from police showed Allen crossing Gallatin Avenue from east to west. An 18-year-old driver, Ravian Murphy, said he couldn't avoid the collision and struck Allen. In trying to avoid the collision, police said Allen fell into another lane where a second vehicle hit him. There was no evidence of alcohol involvement on the part of Murphy.

Police the second vehicle — potentially a Nissan Titan — left the scene.

The nearest crosswalk is approximately 70 feet away at the intersection of Due West Avenue and Gallatin Pike, police said.

Anyone with information about the pickup truck or driver is asked to call Hit & Run investigators at 615-862-7738 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.