Nashville police looking for 11-year-old missing boy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Police Department announced Wednesday it was looking for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Police said Jason Hogues left his 25th Avenue North residence late Monday afternoon after getting into trouble with his grandmother.

He was reported missing today. Hogues was last seen wearing a red skull cap and dark blue hoodie.

See him? Call 615-862-8600.

