Nashville police looking for details in Moorehead Drive shooting

Posted at 10:13 AM, Oct 03, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department homicide unit detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at 12:15 a.m in the 3500 block of Moorewood Drive, where Marty Samuel Adkins, 52, died.

Adkins had attended a gathering nearby and was walking to his Brick Church Pike residence when he was killed, police said. A passerby found Adkins deceased in the street. Residents report hearing gunfire, according to police.

Detective Juan Gonzalez is leading this investigation.

Anyone with information about the murder of Marty Adkins is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

