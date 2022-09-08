Nashville police looking for man in wig after robbing Bellevue bank

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville police are looking for a bank robbery suspect in Bellevue, where he allegedly wore a black wig.

Police said they up a perimeter on Highway 70 South outside of the bank. Authorities said the suspect was a white male around 5 feet and six inches. Police said he was wearing a red hat, navy blue jacket with gold buttons and has a limp. He was seen leaving on foot southbound with a gun, police said.

This wigged robber held up Tennessee Credit Union's 7527 Highway 70S branch just after 3 p.m. He is approx 5'6" tall & walks with a limp. He left the bank on foot southbound. MNPD & FBI investigating. Have info about the robber? Please call 615-742-7463. Reward offered. pic.twitter.com/eMmzCfnyqp — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 8, 2022

