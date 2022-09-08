Watch Now
Nashville police looking for man in wig after robbing Bellevue bank

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — Nashville police are looking for a bank robbery suspect in Bellevue, where he allegedly wore a black wig.

Police said they up a perimeter on Highway 70 South outside of the bank. Authorities said the suspect was a white male around 5 feet and six inches. Police said he was wearing a red hat, navy blue jacket with gold buttons and has a limp. He was seen leaving on foot southbound with a gun, police said.

This is a developing story. NewsChannel 5 will update this story as details become available.

