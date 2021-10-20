Watch
News

Actions

Nashville police looking for suspect after Star Market robbery

items.[0].image.alt
Metro Nashville Police Department
Suspect Edward Batts is wanted on an aggravated robbery charge.
Edward Batts 1.PNG
Posted at 1:04 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 14:04:54-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man who allegedly robbed a Nashville market is still at large this week.

Metro Nashville Police Department investigators Edward Batts, 49, as the suspect who robbed Star Market on Buchanan Street this fall. He currently has a warrant for outstanding aggravated robbery.

Police said during the incident Batts walked behind the counter and indicated that he had a gun. He threatened to kill the clerk if he called police. Batts stole 40 cartons of cigarettes, 25 packs of Black and Mild’s and cash.

Anyone with information on Batts whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap