Nashville police looking for suspect after Star Market robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man who allegedly robbed a Nashville market is still at large this week.

Metro Nashville Police Department investigators Edward Batts, 49, as the suspect who robbed Star Market on Buchanan Street this fall. He currently has a warrant for outstanding aggravated robbery.

Police said during the incident Batts walked behind the counter and indicated that he had a gun. He threatened to kill the clerk if he called police. Batts stole 40 cartons of cigarettes, 25 packs of Black and Mild’s and cash.

Anyone with information on Batts whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.