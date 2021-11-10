Nashville police looking for suspects after Gallatin Avenue robbery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department detectives will continue the search for three suspects, who robbed a business on Gallatin Avenue.

The incident happened at Young's Fashion store at 1411 Gallatin Avenue, at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Police said the group attempted to leave the store with armloads of merchandise when the manager stopped them. One of the suspects held up a handgun causing the manager to back off. One staff member still attempted to stop the group and the suspect with the gun fired at the entrance shattering the glass window, police said.

The suspects left in a 2009 black Toyota Camry. The owner of the vehicle is not believed to be involved. At this time the Camry is believed to be a stolen vehicle.