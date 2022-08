NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville police officials confirmed that an officer who was detained in Mexico is now back in the United States.

Authorities arrested Lemandries Hawes in late July for having a personally owned pistol in his checked luggage.

Hawes was hired as a lateral trainee from Memphis last October. He graduated from the MNPD Academy in February 2022.

Police weren't able to give any information about the case.