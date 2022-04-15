Nashville police rearrest two with murder charges after parole violation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department officers rearrested this week three men who were out on bail for murder and shooting charges.

During a surveillance assignment, officers spotted Timothy Frazier, 19, near the corner of Sylvan and South 7th Street. He is accused of shooting and killing Brandon Adams, 18, in 2018 in the parking lot of McGavock High School. In that case, he is faced with charges of criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide, and two counts of especially aggravated robbery in that case.

After officers saw him Thursday night, they found Frazier handling an AR-style rifle, which violated his parole. He was charged Thursday night with violating his bond conditions. At the MNPD’s request, the United States Attorney’s Office agreed to prosecute Frazier for firearms violations. A federal hold was placed against Frazier, making him ineligible to post bond.

While arresting Frazier, MNPD officers also arrested Davion Buford, 17, who police said is accused of a shooting at a Brick Church Pike motel.

Buford — who had already been transferred to adult court — was free on $50,000 bond on charges of especially aggravated robbery and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was charged Thursday night with two counts of gun possession during the commission of a dangerous felony, possession of marijuana for resale and possession of cocaine for resale. A judicial commissioner set Buford’s bond on the new charges at $95,000.

In an unrelated case on Wednesday, officers arrested Michigan convicted murderer, Leroy Topp Jr., 34. He was previously free on bond for a 2019 murder in Nashville. He was arrested on new drug and gun charges. His bond on the new charges was set at $293,000.