Nashville police release video related to Smokin Thighs owner hit-and-run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A new video has surfaced of what could be the type of vehicle involved in the hit-and-run of a Nashville restaurant owner.

The video shows the truck is a gray and silver Nissan Fronter with black rims. Its year model is 2001-2004.

Watch the surveillance video in the player above.

Police said the hit-and-run happened June 19 and critically injured Matthew Carney, 42, outside of his Smokin Thighs eatery on Wedgewood Avenue. Carney is hospitalized at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Officers have not been able to interview him due to his medical condition.

The pickup truck came from the rear of Smokin Thighs shortly before 6 p.m. at a high rate of speed, police said. Carney was thrown off the vehicle onto the Wedgewood Avenue pavement. The truck is then believed to have turned right onto nearby Bransford Avenue.

Carney’s vehicle was parked in the rear of the restaurant, police said. It was found running with the door open. It has not been determined what occurred in the rear parking lot between Carney and the unknown driver of the pickup truck.

Anyone with information about the driver and/or the vehicle is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Reward money totaling more than $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the driver.