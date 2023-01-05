Nashville police shot armed man wanted for kidnapping, assault in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed officers shot and killed a man Thursday in the Hermitage area.

The incident happened at 128 Summit Run Place. Police officials said officers fired on Mark Capps, a 54-year-old armed man, who was wanted on two counts of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping warrants involving his wife and stepdaughter. They fled the home this morning, police said. NewsChannel 5 has learned Capps is a well-known music engineer. Capps has worked with Alabama, Ronnie Milsap, Shanendoah, Amy Grant, Brooks & Dunn, Blake Shelton, Big n Rich, according to his discography.

Capps started threatening his wife and stepdaughter at 3 a.m. The two were awakened and brought to the family room at gunpoint.

"He told them if they called someone, he would kill them," police spokesperson Don Aaron said. "They were extremely frightened by him and his actions toward them in not letting them leave."

Aaron said Capps was throwing things about their home and threatening the two with the gun and not letting them leave. After sunup, Capps fell asleep. The two victims fled the residence and went to the Hermitage precinct. Officers took statements in detail and placed warrants against Capps. The warrants were issued around 1:55 p.m. when the police SWAT team was alerted of the situation and his access to firearms.

"Just after the arrest warrants were issued, SWAT was preparing in the event he barricaded himself inside," Aaron said. "He came to the door with a gun in hand. At that point, he was fatally shot. We have since learned there were cameras monitoring the outside of the home. He may have well seen them outside the residence. They were in SWAT gear and clearly marked to him as members of the police department."

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting. In the next few hours, body camera footage will be released.

No officers were injured, according to police.

