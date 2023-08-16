Nashville police responding to 2-year-old shot in Bordeaux community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department officials said a 2-year-old was shot Wednesday afternoon in the Bordeaux community.

This incident happened at 3221 Mayer Lane around 2 p.m.

Police said the child was taken to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. The severity of the child's injuries is so that police said they were "praying she pulled through." The child was home alone with her father when the incident took place.

"It's extremely important to secure firearms because children can get ahold of those and injure themselves," said Commander Anthony McClain, with MNPD's North Precinct. "MNPD has gun locks so if you need one, stop by the north police precinct, and I'll be glad to get you one."

McClain said at this point police were still trying to understand how the child came in contact with the gun.

"All of it has to do with training folks to safely secure and handle firearms," McClain said. "If you don't have proper training, anyone with a gun can make a mistake. As far as violence is concerned, the police department and community have to tackle and work through what we can. We're doing that and trying to make the city as safe as possible."

This is a developing story. NewsChannel 5 will update this story when updates are available.