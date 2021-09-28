Nashville police search for man accused of raping three children

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department youth services detectives are asking for the public’s assistance locating a man, who allegedly raped three children related to him.

Police are looking for for Domingo Sunun, 41, last known to live in North Nashville. Sunun has outstanding warrants for raping three children. Detectives said they believe Sunun has left the country.

Authorities said the victims -- all under the age of 12 -- were raped multiple times by Sunun since 2017.

Sunun is wanted for one count of aggravated rape of a child and two counts of rape of a child. He has a full nationwide extradition on those warrants.

Anyone with information on Sunun’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

