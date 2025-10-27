Nashville police warn drivers of drag racing consequences following recent conviction

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Metro Nashville Police Department has a message for drivers about drag racing: don't do it.
Officials seized the vehicle of Kashmere Black-Draine on Friday, after she was convicted for drag racing earlier this year.
The police department used Black-Draine's conviction as an example to remind the public of the consequences that come with any drag racing conviction.
Black-Draine received a one year probated sentence for the conviction.
