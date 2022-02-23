Nashville Predators add QR codes to purchase team gear from your seat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators are giving fans a faster way to buy team merchandise.

The Preds partnered with Fast to upgrade the team's online store. This partnership includes installing QR codes in more than 17,000 seats at Bridgestone Arena. All you have to do is scan the code with your phone and you'll be able to buy Preds merchandise without ever leaving your seat.

"Fast chose Nashville as only the second city to partner with because their fans are some of the most passionate, loyal and tech-savvy fans in the entire NHL," said Domm Holland, Fast CEO and co-founder. "It was a no-brainer for us to partner with and deliver our one-click checkout."

This comes just in time for fans to grab Stadium Series jerseys ahead of Saturday's outdoor game at Nissan Stadium.