Nashville Predators and American Red Cross will have four-day blood drive to reach donation goal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With summer around the corner, everyone plans their beach trips. Before you leave, make sure to donate blood.

Red Cross is partnering with the Nashville Predators Foundation to have a four-day blood drive from April 24 to the 28.

"When travel increases so does the need for blood on hospital shelves. We encourage all who can to make a commitment to the Nashville Preds to show up and show out and donate blood at one of the many Preds drives. Your donation can save multiple lives.” Garry Allison regional donor services executive with the Red Cross Tennessee Valley Blood Services Region said.

People who come out and donate will receive a foam Predators hockey puck and the chance to win a signed hockey puck.

The Red Cross provides 40% of all blood products to our hospitals. Donating at your local community blood drives provides up to 80% of all blood collected in the United States.

To find the closest donation center visit the Red Cross website.