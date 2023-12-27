Nashville Predators and Red Cross team up for blood drive this week to address shortage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators' blood drive with the Red Cross is expanding its efforts Wednesday morning to address a need in the state.

From Tuesday, December 26th to Friday, December 29th there are multiple locations across Middle Tennessee where you can donate. On Wednesday, donors can go to Bridgestone Arena and the Ford Ice Center in Antioch.

Thursday you can go to the Ford Ice Center in Bellevue.

Joel Sullivan, the Regional Executive with the American Red Cross for Tennessee’s region says they’ve seen how fast a disaster can happen with the recent tornadoes this month. He says as a community it's our responsibility to step up and answer the call when the need is great.

“We cannot do that without the generous support of our blood donors,” said Sullivan.

All blood types are needed, but there is a higher demand for type O negative and type O positive blood. Type O blood bags are used most by hospital ERs to treat trauma patients and during surgeries.

“Blood donations are at an all-time low, so we are excited to partner with the American Red Cross to host this blood drive during the holiday season,” Nashville Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King said. “Last year we were able to collect enough blood to save over 13,600 lives, which is an incredible achievement. The need for blood remains critical so this initiative is very important to us!”

The Red Cross supplies about 40 percent of all blood products to hospitals across the nation. Approximately 80% of blood donated through the Red Cross comes from blood drives hosted by volunteer blood drive sponsors.

"It's important to give many people need blood after accidents & surgeries cancer various reasons for people to have transfusions and a gift you can give if eligible to do so," said donor Shea Adkisson.

All donors will receive a Predators winter fan beanie, while supplies last. Donors can also receive a long-sleeved winter holiday Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

To schedule your appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter sponsor code PREDS19.