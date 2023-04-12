Nashville Predators auction off autographed game-worn jerseys for The Covenant School

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators will be auctioning off an autographed game-worn jerseys with The Covenant School patch on Thursday, April 14, against the Colorado Avalanche.

Bids can be placed by visiting the online site,and the bidding ends that night at 10 p.m. Students and families will soon go back to school at a different location nearly three weeks after a mass shooting occurred, which left six people dead.

The jerseys will be available for pick up or shipping the week of April 17.

All proceeds will go towards The Covenant School funds.