Watch Now
News

Actions

Nashville Predators auction off autographed game-worn jerseys for The Covenant School

Nashville PREDATORS
Mark Zaleski/AP
Nashville Predators' Kevin Gravel (5), Juuso Parssinen (75) and Cole Smith (36) play against the Arizona Coyotes during the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb.13, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Nashville PREDATORS
Posted at 5:49 PM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 18:49:58-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Nashville Predators will be auctioning off an autographed game-worn jerseys with The Covenant School patch on Thursday, April 14, against the Colorado Avalanche.

Bids can be placed by visiting the online site,and the bidding ends that night at 10 p.m. Students and families will soon go back to school at a different location nearly three weeks after a mass shooting occurred, which left six people dead.

The jerseys will be available for pick up or shipping the week of April 17.

All proceeds will go towards The Covenant School funds.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap